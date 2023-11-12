Sunday's contest at Watsco Center has the Fordham Rams (2-0) squaring off against the Miami Hurricanes (1-0) at 2:00 PM (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Fordham by a score of 68-64, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Rams' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 66-63 victory over Albany.

Fordham vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Fordham vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 68, Miami (FL) 64

Fordham Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rams outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game last season (scoring 72.3 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball while giving up 65.3 per contest to rank 204th in college basketball) and had a +224 scoring differential overall.

Fordham averaged 1.5 fewer points in A-10 play (70.8) than overall (72.3).

In 2022-23, the Rams averaged 3.7 more points per game at home (74.4) than on the road (70.7).

Fordham conceded 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.

