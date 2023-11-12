New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson has a difficult matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are giving up the eighth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 192.2 per game.

Wilson's 81 targets have resulted in 46 receptions for a team-high 549 yards (68.6 per game) and two scores so far this season.

Wilson vs. the Raiders

Wilson vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

11 players have caught a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Raiders is conceding 192.2 yards per contest this year, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Raiders' defense is 15th in the league by conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (11 total passing TDs).

Garrett Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Wilson Receiving Insights

Wilson, in five of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Wilson has 30.2% of his team's target share (81 targets on 268 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 81 times, averaging 6.8 yards per target (92nd in NFL).

Wilson has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 25.0% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Wilson (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 44.0% of the time in the red zone (25 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 13 TAR / 7 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 TAR / 7 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 TAR / 8 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 TAR / 9 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

