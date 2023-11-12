In the Week 10 contest between the New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Garrett Wilson hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Garrett Wilson score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson's 549 yards receiving (68.6 per game) top the Jets. He has been targeted 81 times, and has 46 catches plus two TDs.

Wilson has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Garrett Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 5 5 34 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 8 2 83 1 Week 3 Patriots 9 5 48 0 Week 4 Chiefs 14 9 60 0 Week 5 @Broncos 7 3 54 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 8 90 0 Week 8 @Giants 13 7 100 0 Week 9 Chargers 13 7 80 0

