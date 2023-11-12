The Dallas Cowboys (5-3) will play NFC East rivals, the New York Giants (2-7), on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Giants will need a complete game to pull off an upset, as they are currently 17.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 38.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Cowboys square off against the Giants. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two squads.

Giants vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Giants have led after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Cowboys have had the lead two times, have been behind three times, and have been knotted up three times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 5.9 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up seven points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Giants have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time in nine games this year.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games and have lost the second quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 8.1 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 8.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of nine games this year, the Giants have won the third quarter four times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

In eight games this year, the Cowboys have lost the third quarter four times and outscored their opponent four times.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 3.1 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering four points on average in the third quarter (14th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Giants have won the fourth quarter in three games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

In eight games this season, the Cowboys have been outscored in the fourth quarter two times and outscored their opponent six times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 3.9 points on average in that quarter.

Giants vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Giants have led after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in six games (1-5), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

The Cowboys have been winning after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in three games (1-2), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

This season, the Giants have won the second half in three games, lost the second half in five games, and tied in the second half in one game.

The Cowboys have won the second half in three games this season (3-0 in those contests), lost the second half in four games (1-3), and they've tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

Dallas' offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 7.9 points on average in the second half.

