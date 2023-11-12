The Dallas Cowboys will face the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 4:25 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Cowboys will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Cowboys own the 10th-ranked offense this season (346.5 yards per game), and they've been even better on defense, ranking third-best with only 288 yards allowed per game. The Giants' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, putting up 268.9 total yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 21st with 338.3 total yards ceded per contest.

Giants vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-17.5) Over (39) Cowboys 31, Giants 10

Giants Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies an 8.3% chance of a victory for the Giants.

New York has covered just twice in nine chances against the spread this year.

So far this season, just one New York game has hit the over.

The average total points scored in Giants games this year (39) is 2.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Cowboys Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cowboys a 96.2% chance to win.

Dallas has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Dallas games have gone over the point total five out of eight times this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 39 points, 5.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Cowboys contests.

Giants vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 27.5 18.5 37 11 21.8 23 New York 11.2 24.1 6.8 21 14.8 26.6

