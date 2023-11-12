One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on show when CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

See player props for the Cowboys' and Giants' biggest contributors in this matchup.

Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds

Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +1000

Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +420

Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds

Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +280

Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +135

More Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Saquon Barkley - 61.5 (-113) 20.5 (-113) Darius Slayton - - 25.5 (-113) Wan'Dale Robinson - - 32.5 (-113) Daniel Bellinger - - 14.5 (-113) Jalin Hyatt - - 13.5 (-113) Tommy Devito 160.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) -

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 30.5 (-113) Rico Dowdle - 24.5 (-113) - Jake Ferguson - - 35.5 (-113) Michael Gallup - - 25.5 (-113) CeeDee Lamb - - 77.5 (-113) Tony Pollard - 69.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 250.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) -

