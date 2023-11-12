Going into their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (5-3), the New York Giants (2-7) currently are monitoring 12 players on the injury report. The game begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, November 12 at AT&T Stadium.

The Giants' last game ended in a 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

In their last outing, the Cowboys were knocked off by the Philadelphia Eagles 28-23.

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Deon Jackson RB Concussion Out Parris Campbell WR Hamstring Questionable Evan Neal OT Ankle Out Mark Glowinski OG Personal Questionable Adoree' Jackson CB Concussion Out Dane Belton S Back Full Participation In Practice Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Dexter Lawrence DL Rest Full Participation In Practice Azeez Ojulari OLB Ankle Questionable Sean Harlow OL Personal Full Participation In Practice Justin Pugh OL Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jashaun Corbin RB Hamstring Questionable

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status KaVontae Turpin WR Shoulder Questionable Markquese Ball S Calf Limited Participation In Practice Tyron Smith OT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Osa Odighizuwa DT Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Biadasz C Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 10 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Cowboys Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: FOX

FOX

Giants Season Insights

The Giants have been sputtering offensively, ranking worst with 268.9 total yards per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, surrendering 338.3 total yards per contest (21st-ranked).

The Giants' offense has been bottom-five this season, putting up 11.2 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 24th with 24.1 points ceded per contest.

The Giants rank worst in passing yards per game (155), but they've been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th in the NFL with 211.2 passing yards allowed per contest.

With 113.9 rushing yards per game on offense, New York ranks 13th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 25th, giving up 127.1 rushing yards per contest.

After forcing eight turnovers (28th in NFL) and turning the ball over 12 times (15th in NFL) this season, the Giants have the 23rd-ranked turnover margin of -4.

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-17.5)

Cowboys (-17.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-2500), Giants (+1100)

Cowboys (-2500), Giants (+1100) Total: 39 points

