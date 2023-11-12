Giants vs. Cowboys Injury Report — Week 10
Going into their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (5-3), the New York Giants (2-7) currently are monitoring 12 players on the injury report. The game begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, November 12 at AT&T Stadium.
Watch the Giants in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Giants' last game ended in a 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
In their last outing, the Cowboys were knocked off by the Philadelphia Eagles 28-23.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Deon Jackson
|RB
|Concussion
|Out
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Ankle
|Out
|Mark Glowinski
|OG
|Personal
|Questionable
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Dane Belton
|S
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dexter Lawrence
|DL
|Rest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Azeez Ojulari
|OLB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Sean Harlow
|OL
|Personal
|Full Participation In Practice
|Justin Pugh
|OL
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Markquese Ball
|S
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Osa Odighizuwa
|DT
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyler Biadasz
|C
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
Other Week 10 Injury Reports
- Click here for Texans vs Bengals
- Click here for Browns vs Ravens
- Click here for Saints vs Vikings
- Click here for Colts vs Patriots
- Click here for Titans vs Buccaneers
Giants vs. Cowboys Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Cowboys or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Giants Season Insights
- The Giants have been sputtering offensively, ranking worst with 268.9 total yards per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, surrendering 338.3 total yards per contest (21st-ranked).
- The Giants' offense has been bottom-five this season, putting up 11.2 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 24th with 24.1 points ceded per contest.
- The Giants rank worst in passing yards per game (155), but they've been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th in the NFL with 211.2 passing yards allowed per contest.
- With 113.9 rushing yards per game on offense, New York ranks 13th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 25th, giving up 127.1 rushing yards per contest.
- After forcing eight turnovers (28th in NFL) and turning the ball over 12 times (15th in NFL) this season, the Giants have the 23rd-ranked turnover margin of -4.
Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-17.5)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (-2500), Giants (+1100)
- Total: 39 points
Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.