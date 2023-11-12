How to Watch Giants vs. Cowboys on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys (5-3) host an NFC East showdown against the New York Giants (2-7) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at AT&T Stadium.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
Giants Insights
- The Giants rack up 7.3 fewer points per game (11.2) than the Cowboys give up (18.5).
- The Giants average 268.9 yards per game, only 19.1 fewer than the 288 the Cowboys allow.
- This year New York runs for five more yards per game (113.9) than Dallas allows (108.9).
- The Giants have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (13).
Giants Away Performance
- The Giants' average points scored (14.8) and conceded (26.6) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 11.2 and 24.1, respectively.
- The Giants accumulate 290.2 yards per game on the road (21.3 more than their overall average), and give up 395 away from home (56.7 more than overall).
- New York racks up 191 passing yards per game away from home (36 more than its overall average), and concedes 241.6 in away games (30.4 more than overall).
- On the road, the Giants accumulate 99.2 rushing yards per game and give up 153.4. That's less than they gain overall (113.9), and more than they allow (127.1).
- The Giants' offensive third-down percentage (38.9%) and defensive third-down percentage (45%) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 33.1% and 33.9%, respectively.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/22/2023
|Washington
|W 14-7
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|New York
|L 13-10
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|at Las Vegas
|L 30-6
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Washington
|-
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|New England
|-
|FOX
|12/11/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|ABC
