The Dallas Cowboys (5-3) host an NFC East showdown against the New York Giants (2-7) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at AT&T Stadium.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

TV: FOX

Giants Insights

The Giants rack up 7.3 fewer points per game (11.2) than the Cowboys give up (18.5).

The Giants average 268.9 yards per game, only 19.1 fewer than the 288 the Cowboys allow.

This year New York runs for five more yards per game (113.9) than Dallas allows (108.9).

The Giants have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (13).

Giants Away Performance

The Giants' average points scored (14.8) and conceded (26.6) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 11.2 and 24.1, respectively.

The Giants accumulate 290.2 yards per game on the road (21.3 more than their overall average), and give up 395 away from home (56.7 more than overall).

New York racks up 191 passing yards per game away from home (36 more than its overall average), and concedes 241.6 in away games (30.4 more than overall).

On the road, the Giants accumulate 99.2 rushing yards per game and give up 153.4. That's less than they gain overall (113.9), and more than they allow (127.1).

The Giants' offensive third-down percentage (38.9%) and defensive third-down percentage (45%) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 33.1% and 33.9%, respectively.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 Washington W 14-7 CBS 10/29/2023 New York L 13-10 CBS 11/5/2023 at Las Vegas L 30-6 FOX 11/12/2023 at Dallas - FOX 11/19/2023 at Washington - FOX 11/26/2023 New England - FOX 12/11/2023 Green Bay - ABC

