Giants vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
NFC East foes go head to head when the Dallas Cowboys (5-3) host the New York Giants (2-7) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is favored by 16.5 points. This contest has an over/under of 38.5 points.
The Cowboys' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Giants. The Giants' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Cowboys.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Giants vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-16.5)
|38.5
|-1600
|+875
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-16.5)
|38.5
|-1600
|+900
New York vs. Dallas Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: FOX
Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Insights
- New York owns two wins against the spread this year.
- New York has had one game (of nine) hit the over this season.
- Dallas has gone 5-3-0 ATS this season.
- Dallas games have gone over the point total on five of eight occasions (62.5%).
Giants Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Saquon Barkley
|-
|-
|62.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
