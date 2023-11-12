NFC East foes go head to head when the Dallas Cowboys (5-3) host the New York Giants (2-7) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is favored by 16.5 points. This contest has an over/under of 38.5 points.

The Cowboys' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Giants. The Giants' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Cowboys.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-16.5) 38.5 -1600 +875 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-16.5) 38.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 10 Odds

New York vs. Dallas Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Insights

New York owns two wins against the spread this year.

New York has had one game (of nine) hit the over this season.

Dallas has gone 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Dallas games have gone over the point total on five of eight occasions (62.5%).

Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Saquon Barkley - - 62.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.