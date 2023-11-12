Giants vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys (5-3) and the New York Giants (2-7) square off on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in a clash of NFC East foes.
The betting trends and insights for the Cowboys and Giants can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Giants vs. Cowboys Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Cowboys
|17.5
|39
|-2500
|+1100
Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats
New York Giants
- The Giants have played four games this season that ended with a point total over 39 points.
- New York's games this year have had a 41.4-point total on average, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Giants have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-6-1).
- This season, the Giants have been the underdog eight times and won one of those games.
- New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.
Dallas Cowboys
- The average total in Dallas' matchups this year is 44.5, 5.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Cowboys are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys are 5-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 83.3% of those games).
- Dallas has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -2500 or shorter.
Cowboys vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Cowboys
|27.5
|6
|18.5
|5
|44.5
|7
|8
|Giants
|11.2
|32
|24.1
|24
|41.4
|4
|9
Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Insights & Trends
Giants
- New York has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.
- In their past three games, the Giants have not hit the over once.
- The Giants are scoring fewer points in divisional games (7 per game) than overall (11.2), but also allowing fewer points (23.5) than overall (24.1).
- The Cowboys have totaled 72 more points than their opponents this season (nine per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 116 points (12.9 per game).
Cowboys
- Dallas has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.
- In its past three games, Dallas has gone over the total twice.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Cowboys are averaging 31.5 points per game in divisional contests, which is 4.5 more points per game than their overall season average (27.5 points per game). Their defense is giving up fewer points in divisional games (14) compared to their overall season average (18.5).
- The Cowboys have put up a total of 72 more points than their opponents this year (nine per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 116 points (12.9 per game).
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.4
|40.3
|42.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24
|21.8
|25.8
|ATS Record
|2-6-1
|1-2-1
|1-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-8-0
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-7
|1-3
|0-4
Cowboys Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.5
|42
|46
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.3
|25
|25.4
|ATS Record
|5-3-0
|3-0-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|3-0
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
