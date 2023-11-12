The Dallas Cowboys (5-3) and the New York Giants (2-7) square off on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in a clash of NFC East foes.

The betting trends and insights for the Cowboys and Giants can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Giants vs. Cowboys Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 17.5 39 -2500 +1100

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

New York Giants

The Giants have played four games this season that ended with a point total over 39 points.

New York's games this year have had a 41.4-point total on average, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Giants have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-6-1).

This season, the Giants have been the underdog eight times and won one of those games.

New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.

Dallas Cowboys

The average total in Dallas' matchups this year is 44.5, 5.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys are 5-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 83.3% of those games).

Dallas has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -2500 or shorter.

Cowboys vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 27.5 6 18.5 5 44.5 7 8 Giants 11.2 32 24.1 24 41.4 4 9

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Insights & Trends

Giants

New York has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

In their past three games, the Giants have not hit the over once.

The Giants are scoring fewer points in divisional games (7 per game) than overall (11.2), but also allowing fewer points (23.5) than overall (24.1).

The Cowboys have totaled 72 more points than their opponents this season (nine per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 116 points (12.9 per game).

Cowboys

Dallas has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

In its past three games, Dallas has gone over the total twice.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Cowboys are averaging 31.5 points per game in divisional contests, which is 4.5 more points per game than their overall season average (27.5 points per game). Their defense is giving up fewer points in divisional games (14) compared to their overall season average (18.5).

The Cowboys have put up a total of 72 more points than their opponents this year (nine per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 116 points (12.9 per game).

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 40.3 42.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24 21.8 25.8 ATS Record 2-6-1 1-2-1 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 1-8-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-3 0-4

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 42 46 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 25 25.4 ATS Record 5-3-0 3-0-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

