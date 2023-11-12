The Hofstra Pride (0-1) take on the Wagner Seahawks (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Hofstra Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

TV: MSGSN 2

Hofstra vs. Wagner 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks' 63.1 points per game last year were just 0.1 more points than the 63.0 the Pride gave up to opponents.

When Wagner gave up fewer than 58.2 points last season, it went 6-0.

Last year, the Pride recorded 7.5 fewer points per game (58.2) than the Seahawks allowed (65.7).

When Hofstra put up more than 65.7 points last season, it went 4-3.

Hofstra Schedule