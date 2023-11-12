Sunday's game between the Hofstra Pride (0-1) and the Wagner Seahawks (1-1) at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-60, with Hofstra taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Pride suffered a 72-44 loss to VCU.

Hofstra vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

How to Watch on TV: MSGSN 2

Hofstra vs. Wagner Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 62, Wagner 60

Other CAA Predictions

Hofstra Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pride put up 58.2 points per game (306th in college basketball) while giving up 63 per contest last season (136th in college basketball). They had a -155 scoring differential and were outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Hofstra put up 54.8 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 3.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (58.2).

Offensively, the Pride posted 56.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 58.2 points per game in road games.

In 2022-23, Hofstra ceded 61.1 points per game in home games. In away games, it allowed 64.6.

