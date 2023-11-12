Sunday's game that pits the Iona Gaels (0-1) versus the Long Island Sharks (0-2) at Hynes Athletic Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-61 in favor of Iona. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 12.

Last time out, the Gaels lost 75-32 to Seton Hall on Tuesday.

Iona vs. LIU Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Iona vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 62, LIU 61

Iona Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gaels' +248 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 63 points per game (225th in college basketball) while giving up 55.5 per contest (16th in college basketball).

Offensively, Iona scored 64.5 points per game last year in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (63 points per game) was 1.5 PPG lower.

When playing at home, the Gaels averaged 7.6 more points per game last season (67.4) than they did when playing on the road (59.8).

Defensively Iona was better at home last season, surrendering 53.5 points per game, compared to 57.4 away from home.

