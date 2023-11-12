With the New York Giants playing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Isaiah Hodgins a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Isaiah Hodgins score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Hodgins has totaled 120 yards receiving on 12 catches with one TD this campaign, averaging 17.1 yards per game.

In one of seven games this year, Hodgins has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 3 1 24 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 5 4 40 1 Week 3 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 24 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 7 Commanders 4 2 13 0 Week 9 @Raiders 1 0 0 0

