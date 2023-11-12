When the New York Rangers face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jacob Trouba find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jacob Trouba score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Trouba stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Trouba scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Trouba has zero points on the power play.

Trouba's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Trouba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Wild 1 0 1 25:12 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:50 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:26 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:56 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:54 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:50 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:29 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:33 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:27 Away W 4-1 10/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 4-1

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

