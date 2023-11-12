Jacob Trouba and the New York Rangers will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Madison Square Garden. If you'd like to wager on Trouba's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jacob Trouba vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Trouba Season Stats Insights

Trouba has averaged 22:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Trouba has a goal in one of his 13 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Trouba has a point in five games this season through 13 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In four of 13 games this year, Trouba has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Trouba's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Trouba going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Trouba Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 13 Games 5 5 Points 0 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

