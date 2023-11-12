Should you bet on Jalin Hyatt hitting paydirt in the New York Giants' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Jalin Hyatt score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Hyatt has caught 11 passes on 19 targets for 214 yards, averaging 35.7 yards per game.

Hyatt does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Jalin Hyatt Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 2 2 89 0 Week 4 Seahawks 2 2 10 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 3 21 0 Week 7 Commanders 5 2 75 0 Week 9 @Raiders 5 2 19 0

