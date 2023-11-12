New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Jefferson County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Jefferson County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Adirondack Senior High School at General Brown Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 12
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian River High School at New Hartford Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 12
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
