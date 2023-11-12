If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Jefferson County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Other Games in New York This Week

Jefferson County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Adirondack Senior High School at General Brown Senior High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 12

12:00 PM ET on November 12 Location: Syracuse, NY

Syracuse, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian River High School at New Hartford Senior High School