If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Jefferson County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Erie County
  • Tompkins County
  • Chemung County
  • St. Lawrence County
  • Dutchess County
  • Nassau County
  • Onondaga County
  • Cattaraugus County
  • Niagara County
  • Montgomery County

    • Jefferson County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Adirondack Senior High School at General Brown Senior High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 12
    • Location: Syracuse, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Indian River High School at New Hartford Senior High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 12
    • Location: Syracuse, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.