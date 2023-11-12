Jeremy Ruckert was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets' Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Ruckert's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Ruckert has been targeted six times, with season stats of 43 yards on five receptions (8.6 per catch) and zero TDs.

Jeremy Ruckert Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Jets this week: Allen Lazard (LP/knee): 19 Rec; 273 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 10 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Ruckert 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 5 43 20 0 8.6

Ruckert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Chiefs 2 2 26 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 1 2 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 1 1 7 0

