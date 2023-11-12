Will Jeremy Ruckert Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jeremy Ruckert was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets' Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Ruckert's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Ruckert has been targeted six times, with season stats of 43 yards on five receptions (8.6 per catch) and zero TDs.
Jeremy Ruckert Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Jets this week:
- Allen Lazard (LP/knee): 19 Rec; 273 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 10 Injury Reports
Jets vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Ruckert 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|6
|5
|43
|20
|0
|8.6
Ruckert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|2
|2
|26
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|1
|1
|7
|0
