Best Bets, Odds for the Jets vs. Raiders Sunday Night Football Game – Week 10
Best bets are available for when the New York Jets (4-4) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
When is Jets vs. Raiders?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line is much more favorable to the Raiders compared to the BetMGM line, a 5.7 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Raiders.
- The Jets have a 54.5% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Jets have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
- The Raiders have been underdogs in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.
- Las Vegas has a record of 1-3 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+1)
- The Jets are 4-3-1 against the spread this season.
- New York is winless against the spread when it has played as 1-point or greater favorites (0-0-1).
- The Raiders have registered a 4-4-1 record against the spread this season.
- Las Vegas has an ATS record of 1-2-1 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (35.5)
- The two teams average a combined 1.7 less points per game (33.8) than this game's total of 35.5 points.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 40.9 points per game, 5.4 more than the over/under in this matchup.
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Jets' eight games with a set total.
- The Raiders have gone over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).
Zach Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|200
|5
|16.3
|0
Aidan O'Connell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|3
|174
|1
