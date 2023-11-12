Entering their Sunday, November 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) at Allegiant Stadium, which starts at 8:20 PM , the New York Jets (4-4) are monitoring seven players on the injury report.

The Jets were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers 27-6 in their last game.

The Raiders' last game ended in a 30-6 win over the New York Giants.

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jeremy Ruckert TE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Duane Brown OT Hip Out Billy Turner OT Finger Out Chazz Surratt LB Ankle Out Quincy Williams LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Allen Lazard WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Will McDonald IV DL Ankle Questionable

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jakob Johnson FB Concussion Questionable Greg Van Roten OG Biceps Limited Participation In Practice Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Doubtful Thayer Munford OT Neck Limited Participation In Practice Divine Deablo LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Luke Masterson LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Austin Hooper TE Calf Limited Participation In Practice Brian Hoyer QB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Robert Spillane LB Hand Full Participation In Practice Marcus Peters CB Knee Questionable Davante Adams WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Jets vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: NBC

Jets Season Insights

The Jets have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking second-worst with 272.9 yards per contest. Defensively, they are ranked ninth in the NFL (312 yards allowed per game).

While the Jets' defense ranks eighth with 19.5 points allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (16.5 points per game).

The Jets sport the third-best pass defense this season (174.8 passing yards allowed per game), but they rank third-worst on the offensive side of the ball (169.5 passing yards per game).

Despite sporting a bottom-five run defense that ranks third-worst in the NFL (137.3 rushing yards allowed per game), New York has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th in the NFL by totaling 103.4 rushing yards per game.

The Jets have forced 13 total turnovers (ninth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 13 times (19th in NFL) for a turnover margin of an even, 12th-ranked in the league.

Jets vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jets (-1)

Jets (-1) Moneyline: Jets (-115), Raiders (-105)

Jets (-115), Raiders (-105) Total: 36.5 points

