Jets vs. Raiders Injury Report — Week 10
Entering their Sunday, November 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) at Allegiant Stadium, which starts at 8:20 PM , the New York Jets (4-4) are monitoring seven players on the injury report.
Watch the Jets in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Jets were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers 27-6 in their last game.
The Raiders' last game ended in a 30-6 win over the New York Giants.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
New York Jets Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Duane Brown
|OT
|Hip
|Out
|Billy Turner
|OT
|Finger
|Out
|Chazz Surratt
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Will McDonald IV
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Greg Van Roten
|OG
|Biceps
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kolton Miller
|OT
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Thayer Munford
|OT
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Luke Masterson
|LB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian Hoyer
|QB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|Hand
|Full Participation In Practice
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Davante Adams
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Other Week 10 Injury Reports
- Click here for Titans vs Buccaneers
- Click here for Packers vs Steelers
- Click here for Colts vs Patriots
- Click here for Commanders vs Seahawks
- Click here for Saints vs Vikings
Jets vs. Raiders Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Jets or the Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking second-worst with 272.9 yards per contest. Defensively, they are ranked ninth in the NFL (312 yards allowed per game).
- While the Jets' defense ranks eighth with 19.5 points allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (16.5 points per game).
- The Jets sport the third-best pass defense this season (174.8 passing yards allowed per game), but they rank third-worst on the offensive side of the ball (169.5 passing yards per game).
- Despite sporting a bottom-five run defense that ranks third-worst in the NFL (137.3 rushing yards allowed per game), New York has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th in the NFL by totaling 103.4 rushing yards per game.
- The Jets have forced 13 total turnovers (ninth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 13 times (19th in NFL) for a turnover margin of an even, 12th-ranked in the league.
Jets vs. Raiders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Jets (-1)
- Moneyline: Jets (-115), Raiders (-105)
- Total: 36.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Jets-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.