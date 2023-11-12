How to Watch Jets vs. Raiders Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The New York Jets (4-4) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
We provide more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Jets vs. Raiders
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Jets Insights
- The Jets score 16.5 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Raiders give up per outing (21.4).
- The Jets rack up 58 fewer yards per game (272.9) than the Raiders give up per outing (330.9).
- New York rushes for 103.4 yards per game, 35.3 fewer than the 138.7 Las Vegas allows per contest.
- The Jets have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (10).
Jets Away Performance
- The Jets score 18 points per game away from home (1.5 more than overall), and concede 20.3 in road games (0.8 more than overall).
- The Jets pick up 291 yards per game on the road (18.1 more than overall) and concede 294.7 in road games (17.3 fewer than overall).
- On the road the Jets pick up more rushing yards (118.7 per game) than overall (103.4). But they also concede more rushing yards (158.7) than overall (137.3).
- The Jets convert fewer third downs in road games (16.2%) than they do overall (22.1%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in away games (31.9%) than overall (40.5%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|Philadelphia
|W 20-14
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at New York
|W 13-10
|CBS
|11/6/2023
|Los Angeles
|L 27-6
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|NBC
|11/19/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|11/24/2023
|Miami
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/3/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.