The New York Jets (4-4) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

How to Watch Jets vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

Jets Insights

The Jets score 16.5 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Raiders give up per outing (21.4).

The Jets rack up 58 fewer yards per game (272.9) than the Raiders give up per outing (330.9).

New York rushes for 103.4 yards per game, 35.3 fewer than the 138.7 Las Vegas allows per contest.

The Jets have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (10).

Jets Away Performance

The Jets score 18 points per game away from home (1.5 more than overall), and concede 20.3 in road games (0.8 more than overall).

The Jets pick up 291 yards per game on the road (18.1 more than overall) and concede 294.7 in road games (17.3 fewer than overall).

On the road the Jets pick up more rushing yards (118.7 per game) than overall (103.4). But they also concede more rushing yards (158.7) than overall (137.3).

The Jets convert fewer third downs in road games (16.2%) than they do overall (22.1%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in away games (31.9%) than overall (40.5%).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Philadelphia W 20-14 FOX 10/29/2023 at New York W 13-10 CBS 11/6/2023 Los Angeles L 27-6 ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 11/19/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 11/24/2023 Miami - Amazon Prime Video 12/3/2023 Atlanta - FOX

