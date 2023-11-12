Sportsbooks project a close game when the New York Jets (4-4) square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) as just 1-point favorites on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This game has an over/under of 36.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Jets can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Raiders. The Raiders' betting trends and insights can be found below before they meet the Jets.

Jets vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New York Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Jets (-1) 36 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jets (-1) 36.5 -106 -110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New York vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: NBC

Jets vs. Raiders Betting Insights

New York has gone 4-3-1 ATS this season.

The Jets are winless ATS (0-0-1) when playing as at least 1-point favorites this year.

Three of New York's eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 4-5-0 this season.

As a 1-point underdog or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-3) this year.

Two Las Vegas games (of nine) have hit the over this season.

