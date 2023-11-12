Will Jimmy Vesey Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 12?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jimmy Vesey a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Vesey stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Vesey scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Vesey has zero points on the power play.
- Vesey averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Vesey recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|11:42
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|7:36
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|7:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|10:38
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:49
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Home
|L 4-1
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
