For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jimmy Vesey a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vesey stats and insights

  • In one of 11 games this season, Vesey scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Vesey has zero points on the power play.
  • Vesey averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vesey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:54 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 1 1 0 11:42 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:03 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:36 Away W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:53 Away W 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 10:38 Away W 3-0
10/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:49 Away W 4-1
10/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:41 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.