The New York Rangers, K'Andre Miller among them, meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Miller in that upcoming Rangers-Blue Jackets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

K'Andre Miller vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Miller has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 22:07 on the ice per game.

Miller has scored a goal in one of 13 games this year.

In five of 13 games this year, Miller has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of 13 games this year, Miller has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Miller goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Miller has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Miller Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 13 Games 5 7 Points 3 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

