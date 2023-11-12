The New York Rangers, Kaapo Kakko among them, meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Looking to wager on Kakko's props? Here is some information to help you.

Kaapo Kakko vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Kakko Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Kakko has averaged 15:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Kakko has scored a goal in one of 13 games this season.

In two of 13 games this season, Kakko has recorded a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Kakko has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 13 games he's played.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Kakko hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Kakko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kakko Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 13 Games 5 2 Points 2 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

