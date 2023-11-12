The Charlotte Hornets (3-5), on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, play the New York Knicks (4-4). The game begins at 12:00 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Knicks (-9.5) 226.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Knicks (-9.5) 226 -460 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

Knicks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Knicks have a +35 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 107.1 points per game to rank 29th in the league and are giving up 102.8 per contest to rank second in the NBA.

The Hornets have a -41 scoring differential, falling short by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 117.3 points per game, seventh in the league, and are giving up 122.4 per outing to rank 28th in the NBA.

These teams score a combined 224.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams give up a combined 225.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this contest's total.

New York is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Charlotte has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Knicks and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2000 - Hornets +100000 +30000 -

