The New York Knicks (4-4) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 119 - Hornets 106

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 9.5)

Knicks (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-12.7)

Knicks (-12.7) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.8

The Knicks sport a 5-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-4-0 mark of the Hornets.

As a 9.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, New York is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Charlotte puts up as a 9.5-point underdog.

Charlotte and its opponents have eclipsed the total 75% of the time this season (six out of eight). That's more often than New York and its opponents have (two out of eight).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 3-1, a better record than the Hornets have posted (3-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

Although the Knicks are scoring just 107.1 points per game (second-worst in NBA), their defense has been playing really well, as they rank second-best in the league by ceding 102.8 points per game.

New York is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking best in the league with 50 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 10th with 42.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are putting up only 22.9 dimes per game (fifth-worst in league).

New York is averaging 12.8 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is forcing 15.3 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Knicks rank 11th in the NBA with 13 treys per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 20th with a 34.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.