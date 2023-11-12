On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the New York Knicks (1-2) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: MSG, BSSE

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle's numbers last season were 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He also drained 46% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Last season, Jalen Brunson recorded an average of 24 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Immanuel Quickley's stats last season included 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He drained 44.7% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 treys.

RJ Barrett posted 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He made 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Donte DiVincenzo's stats last season included 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He drained 43.5% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier recorded 21.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington's numbers last season were 15.7 points, 4.9 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

LaMelo Ball put up 23.3 points, 6.4 boards and 8.4 assists, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown, with 4 made treys per game.

Gordon Hayward collected 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nick Richards collected 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Knicks vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Knicks Hornets 116 Points Avg. 111 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 117.2 47% Field Goal % 45.7% 35.4% Three Point % 33%

