Knicks vs. Hornets November 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the New York Knicks (1-2) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.
Knicks vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG, BSSE
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle's numbers last season were 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He also drained 46% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.
- Last season, Jalen Brunson recorded an average of 24 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.
- Immanuel Quickley's stats last season included 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He drained 44.7% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 treys.
- RJ Barrett posted 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He made 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Donte DiVincenzo's stats last season included 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He drained 43.5% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier recorded 21.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- P.J. Washington's numbers last season were 15.7 points, 4.9 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.
- LaMelo Ball put up 23.3 points, 6.4 boards and 8.4 assists, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown, with 4 made treys per game.
- Gordon Hayward collected 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Nick Richards collected 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
Knicks vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Knicks
|Hornets
|116
|Points Avg.
|111
|113.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.2
|47%
|Field Goal %
|45.7%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|33%
