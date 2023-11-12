Knicks vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (4-4) play the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on MSG and BSSE. The point total for the matchup is set at 226.5.
Knicks vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-9.5
|226.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- In two games this season, New York and its opponents have combined to total more than 226.5 points.
- The average total in New York's matchups this year is 209.9, 16.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Knicks' ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.
- New York has been the favorite in four games this season and won three (75%) of those contests.
- New York has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 81.8% chance to win.
Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info
Knicks vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|2
|25%
|107.1
|224.4
|102.8
|225.2
|221.4
|Hornets
|6
|75%
|117.3
|224.4
|122.4
|225.2
|233.5
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- In home games, New York owns a worse record against the spread (2-2-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (3-1-0).
- The Knicks put up 15.3 fewer points per game (107.1) than the Hornets allow (122.4).
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 122.4 points.
Knicks vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|5-3
|1-0
|2-6
|Hornets
|4-4
|1-0
|6-2
Knicks vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Knicks
|Hornets
|107.1
|117.3
|29
|7
|2-0
|4-3
|2-0
|3-4
|102.8
|122.4
|2
|28
|4-3
|0-0
|3-4
|0-0
