The New York Knicks (4-4) play the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on MSG and BSSE. The point total for the matchup is set at 226.5.

Knicks vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -9.5 226.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, New York and its opponents have combined to total more than 226.5 points.

The average total in New York's matchups this year is 209.9, 16.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Knicks' ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

New York has been the favorite in four games this season and won three (75%) of those contests.

New York has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 81.8% chance to win.

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

Knicks vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 2 25% 107.1 224.4 102.8 225.2 221.4 Hornets 6 75% 117.3 224.4 122.4 225.2 233.5

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

In home games, New York owns a worse record against the spread (2-2-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (3-1-0).

The Knicks put up 15.3 fewer points per game (107.1) than the Hornets allow (122.4).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 122.4 points.

Knicks vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Knicks and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 5-3 1-0 2-6 Hornets 4-4 1-0 6-2

Knicks vs. Hornets Point Insights

Knicks Hornets 107.1 Points Scored (PG) 117.3 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 2-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 102.8 Points Allowed (PG) 122.4 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 4-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 3-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

