The New York Knicks (4-4) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, November 12 at 12:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Knicks won on Wednesday 126-105 against the Spurs. In the Knicks' win, Jalen Brunson led the way with a team-high 25 points (adding two rebounds and six assists).

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG RJ Barrett SG Questionable Knee 22.7 3 3.3

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Terry Rozier: Out (Groin), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

