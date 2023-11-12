The Charlotte Hornets (3-5) go up against the New York Knicks (4-4) at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2023.

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: Bally Sports

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Hornets allow to opponents.

The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at first.

The 107.1 points per game the Knicks put up are 15.3 fewer points than the Hornets allow (122.4).

New York has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 122.4 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Knicks have played better when playing at home this season, scoring 107.5 points per game, compared to 106.8 per game away from home.

In 2023-24, New York is allowing 101.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 104.3.

In home games, the Knicks are draining 1.0 more three-pointers per game (13.5) than in away games (12.5). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (32.5%).

