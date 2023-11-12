Player prop bet odds for Julius Randle, LaMelo Ball and others are available when the New York Knicks host the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (beginning at 12:00 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +114)

The 13.7 points Randle has scored per game this season is 8.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (22.5).

His per-game rebound average of 11.7 is 2.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 6.7 assists per game this year, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday (4.5).

Randle has knocked down two three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +116) 5.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Jalen Brunson is scoring 20 points per game this season, 4.5 less than his over/under on Sunday.

He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 3.5.

Brunson's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Sunday's prop bet.

He has made four three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

RJ Barrett Props

PTS 18.5 (Over: -122)

The 18.5-point over/under for RJ Barrett on Sunday is 4.2 lower than his season scoring average.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: +106) 8.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -118)

The 23.5-point prop total for Ball on Sunday is 9.2 higher than his scoring average, which is 14.3.

He has collected six boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Ball averages nine assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Ball averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).

