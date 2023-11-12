The New York Knicks (4-4) and the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) are set to play on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, with a tip-off time of 12:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Jalen Brunson and LaMelo Ball are two players to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: MSG, BSSE

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks won their most recent game versus the Spurs, 126-105, on Wednesday. Brunson starred with 25 points, and also had two boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 25 2 6 0 0 5 RJ Barrett 24 2 6 1 0 5 Julius Randle 23 16 5 1 0 2

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is putting up 13.7 points, 6.7 assists and 11.7 boards per contest.

Brunson's numbers on the season are 20.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 boards per game.

RJ Barrett posts 22.7 points, 3.0 boards and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Mitchell Robinson's numbers on the season are 5.7 points, 0.7 assists and 11.3 boards per game.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 15.0 points, 4.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

