Julius Randle, Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Hornets - November 12
The New York Knicks (4-4) and the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) are set to play on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, with a tip-off time of 12:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Jalen Brunson and LaMelo Ball are two players to watch.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MSG, BSSE
Knicks' Last Game
The Knicks won their most recent game versus the Spurs, 126-105, on Wednesday. Brunson starred with 25 points, and also had two boards and six assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|25
|2
|6
|0
|0
|5
|RJ Barrett
|24
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|Julius Randle
|23
|16
|5
|1
|0
|2
Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is putting up 13.7 points, 6.7 assists and 11.7 boards per contest.
- Brunson's numbers on the season are 20.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 boards per game.
- RJ Barrett posts 22.7 points, 3.0 boards and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Mitchell Robinson's numbers on the season are 5.7 points, 0.7 assists and 11.3 boards per game.
- Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 15.0 points, 4.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
