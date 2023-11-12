Sunday's game at Hynes Athletic Center has the Iona Gaels (0-1) matching up with the Long Island Sharks (0-2) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 62-61 win for Iona, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Sharks are coming off of a 92-57 loss to Minnesota in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LIU vs. Iona Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LIU vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 62, LIU 61

Other NEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LIU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sharks' -305 scoring differential last season (outscored by 10.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 56.7 points per game (328th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per contest (252nd in college basketball).

LIU averaged 0.8 more points in NEC action (57.5) than overall (56.7).

At home, the Sharks scored 56.3 points per game last season. Away, they scored 56.9.

In 2022-23, LIU gave up 1.0 more points per game at home (67.8) than on the road (66.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.