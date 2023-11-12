The New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys are slated to square off in a Week 10 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Matt Breida find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Giants vs Cowboys Anytime TD Bets

Will Matt Breida score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Breida has taken 44 carries for 117 yards (13 per game) and one touchdown.

Breida also has 13 catches for 64 yards (7.1 per game).

Breida has one rushing touchdown this year.

Matt Breida Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 2 9 0 1 -3 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 17 1 3 1 0 Week 4 Seahawks 14 30 0 5 48 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 9 21 0 1 3 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Commanders 3 4 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Jets 5 13 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Raiders 2 5 0 1 6 0

