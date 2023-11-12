Will Michael Carter hit paydirt when the New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders come together in Week 10 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Michael Carter score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Carter has run for 38 yards on eight carries (4.8 ypg).

Carter has added 15 catches for 68 yards (8.5 per game).

Carter has not scored a rushing touchdown in eight games.

Michael Carter Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 1 6 0 2 12 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 2 8 0 1 3 0 Week 3 Patriots 0 0 0 1 3 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1 9 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 8 0 3 14 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 0 0 0 6 24 0

