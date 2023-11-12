Should you bet on Mika Zibanejad to find the back of the net when the New York Rangers and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Zibanejad stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Zibanejad has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted four shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.

Zibanejad averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Zibanejad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 15:56 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:08 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 22:06 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 23:16 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:43 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:32 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 4-1 10/19/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:48 Home L 4-1

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

