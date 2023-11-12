The New York Rangers, including Mika Zibanejad, are in action Sunday versus the Columbus Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Zibanejad against the Blue Jackets, we have lots of info to help.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Zibanejad has averaged 19:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Zibanejad has a goal in two of 13 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Zibanejad has a point in six of 13 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Zibanejad has had an assist in a game five times this season over 13 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Zibanejad goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 58.2% chance of Zibanejad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 13 Games 5 10 Points 5 2 Goals 2 8 Assists 3

