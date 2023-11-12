Mikal Bridges' Brooklyn Nets face the Washington Wizards at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 121-107 loss to the Celtics (his last action) Bridges produced 12 points.

In this article we will dive into Bridges' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-104)

Over 24.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-108)

Over 5.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+128)

Over 4.5 (+128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Wizards conceded 114.4 points per game last season, 17th in the NBA.

The Wizards were the 12th-ranked team in the league last season, giving up 43 rebounds per game.

The Wizards were the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 24.8.

The Wizards conceded 12 made 3-pointers per contest last year, ninth in the NBA in that category.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 40 17 4 5 3 1 2 12/20/2022 39 10 3 3 1 0 0

