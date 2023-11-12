The Washington Wizards (1-1), on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Barclays Center, face the Brooklyn Nets (0-2). The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on YES and MNMT.

Nets vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: YES, MNMT

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges posted 17.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists last year.

Royce O'Neale's numbers last season were 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He drained 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Spencer Dinwiddie's stats last season included 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He drained 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Dennis Smith Jr. recorded 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Last season, Ben Simmons recorded 6.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6.1 assists. He made 56.6% of his shots from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole collected 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kyle Kuzma put up 21.2 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

Tyus Jones averaged 10.3 points last season, plus 5.2 assists and 2.5 boards.

Deni Avdija's numbers last season were 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the floor.

Daniel Gafford's numbers last season were 9 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 73.2% from the field.

Nets vs. Wizards Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nets Wizards 113.4 Points Avg. 113.2 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 48.7% Field Goal % 48.5% 37.8% Three Point % 35.6%

