The Brooklyn Nets (4-5) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (2-6) as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on YES and MNMT. The point total is set at 234.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -7.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over 234.5 total points.

Brooklyn has had an average of 229.9 points in its games this season, 4.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Nets are 7-2-0 against the spread this season.

Brooklyn won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -300.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Nets.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Wizards Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 4 44.4% 114.4 233.4 115.4 241.9 226.8 Wizards 6 75% 119 233.4 126.5 241.9 233.8

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Brooklyn has performed worse at home, covering three times in four home games, and four times in five road games.

The 114.4 points per game the Nets average are 12.1 fewer points than the Wizards give up (126.5).

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nets vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Nets and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 7-2 0-0 5-4 Wizards 4-4 2-2 7-1

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs. Wizards Point Insights

Nets Wizards 114.4 Points Scored (PG) 119 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-3 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-4 115.4 Points Allowed (PG) 126.5 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 3-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.