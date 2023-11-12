Find the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (4-5), which currently has three players listed (including Cameron Thomas), as the Nets ready for their matchup with the Washington Wizards (2-6) at Barclays Center on Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their most recent game on Friday, the Nets suffered a 121-107 loss to the Celtics. Lonnie Walker IV's team-leading 20 points paced the Nets in the losing effort.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Thomas SG Out Ankle 33.0 4.0 2.0 Nicolas Claxton C Questionable Ankle 7.0 7.0 4.0 Ben Simmons PG Questionable Hip 8.3 10.0 8.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Daniel Gafford: Questionable (Ankle), Deni Avdija: Questionable (Ankle), Corey Kispert: Questionable (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.