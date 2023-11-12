The Brooklyn Nets (4-5) battle the Washington Wizards (2-6) on November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and MNMT.

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Monumental Sports

This season, the Nets have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 50.8% of shots the Wizards' opponents have made.

The Nets are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.

The Nets average 12.1 fewer points per game (114.4) than the Wizards give up (126.5).

Nets Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Nets put up 113.0 points per game in home games, compared to 115.6 points per game in road games.

Brooklyn surrenders 115.0 points per game in home games this year, compared to 115.8 in road games.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Nets have fared worse in home games this season, averaging 14.3 three-pointers per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 16.4 per game and a 42.3% percentage away from home.

