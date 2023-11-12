How to Watch the Nets vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (4-5) battle the Washington Wizards (2-6) on November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and MNMT.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nets vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nets vs Wizards Additional Info
|Nets vs Wizards Injury Report
|Nets vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Nets vs Wizards Prediction
|Nets vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Nets vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Nets vs Wizards Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nets have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 50.8% of shots the Wizards' opponents have made.
- The Nets are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.
- The Nets average 12.1 fewer points per game (114.4) than the Wizards give up (126.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Nets put up 113.0 points per game in home games, compared to 115.6 points per game in road games.
- Brooklyn surrenders 115.0 points per game in home games this year, compared to 115.8 in road games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Nets have fared worse in home games this season, averaging 14.3 three-pointers per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 16.4 per game and a 42.3% percentage away from home.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Hip
|Cameron Thomas
|Out
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.