Kyle Kuzma is among the players with prop bets available when the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards play at Barclays Center on Sunday (at 3:00 PM ET).

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +128) 2.5 (Over: +112)
  • Mikal Bridges is averaging 20.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 3.8 less than Sunday's over/under.
  • He has pulled down 5.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Bridges' assist average -- 3.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Sunday's prop bet (4.5).
  • Bridges averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: -147)
  • The 22.5-point over/under for Kuzma on Sunday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average.
  • He has collected 6.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (7.5).
  • Kuzma's assist average -- 2.0 -- is 1.5 lower than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).
  • Kuzma has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
9.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +126) 5.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +120)
  • The 9.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Sunday is 4.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 2.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).
  • Jones' year-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 1.2 higher than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Jones has knocked down 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

