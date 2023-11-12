Kyle Kuzma is among the players with prop bets available when the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards play at Barclays Center on Sunday (at 3:00 PM ET).

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +128) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Mikal Bridges is averaging 20.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 3.8 less than Sunday's over/under.

He has pulled down 5.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Bridges' assist average -- 3.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Sunday's prop bet (4.5).

Bridges averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 22.5-point over/under for Kuzma on Sunday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average.

He has collected 6.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (7.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 2.0 -- is 1.5 lower than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).

Kuzma has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +126) 5.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +120)

The 9.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Sunday is 4.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 2.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jones' year-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 1.2 higher than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

Jones has knocked down 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.