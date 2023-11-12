The Brooklyn Nets (4-5) and the Washington Wizards (2-6) are scheduled to match up on Sunday at Barclays Center, with a tip-off time of 3:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Cameron Thomas and Tyus Jones are two players to watch.

How to Watch Nets vs. Wizards

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

YES, MNMT

Nets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nets lost to the Celtics on Friday, 121-107. Their top scorer was Lonnie Walker IV with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lonnie Walker IV 20 7 4 0 1 3 Dennis Smith Jr. 14 4 7 0 0 0 Trendon Watford 14 7 3 0 1 0

Nets vs Wizards Additional Info

Nets Players to Watch

Thomas' numbers on the season are 33.0 points, 2.0 assists and 4.0 boards per game, shooting 61.4% from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ben Simmons is posting 8.3 points, 8.3 assists and 10.0 boards per game.

Mikal Bridges is putting up 20.7 points, 3.7 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith is posting 13.7 points, 2.0 assists and 6.3 boards per contest.

Royce O'Neale posts 8.0 points, 6.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 39.1% from the field and 35.3% from downtown, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

