The Brooklyn Nets (4-5) clash with the Washington Wizards (2-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and MNMT.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Wizards matchup.

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Nets (-7.5) 234.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nets (-7) 234 -300 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Nets have a -9 scoring differential, putting up 114.4 points per game (13th in the league) and giving up 115.4 (19th in the NBA).

The Wizards' -60 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 119.0 points per game (fifth in NBA) while allowing 126.5 per contest (30th in league).

These two teams are scoring 233.4 points per game between them, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 241.9 points per game combined, 7.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Brooklyn has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Washington has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

Nets and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +15000 +6600 - Wizards +100000 +30000 -

