The Brooklyn Nets (4-5) take the court against the Washington Wizards (2-6) as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on YES and MNMT.

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 124 - Wizards 114

Nets vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Nets (- 7.5)

Nets (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-9.3)

Nets (-9.3) Pick OU: Over (234.5)



Over (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 237.7

The Nets sport a 7-2-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-4-0 mark from the Wizards.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Washington and its opponents do it more often (87.5% of the time) than Brooklyn and its opponents (55.6%).

The Nets have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (1-0) this season, higher than the .167 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (1-5).

Nets Performance Insights

The Nets rank 13th in the NBA with 114.4 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, they rank 19th with 115.4 points allowed per game.

Brooklyn ranks 11th in the NBA with 45.8 boards per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with 45.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

This season, the Nets rank 10th in the league in assists, delivering 26.2 per game.

Brooklyn ranks worst in the NBA with 10.8 forced turnovers per game, but it has helped negate that by ranking second-best in the league by averaging 12 turnovers per contest.

When it comes to three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Nets, who are making 15.4 three-pointers per game (fourth-best in NBA) and shooting 38.7% from downtown (second-best).

