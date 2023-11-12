New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oneida County This Week
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Oneida County, New York this week, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oneida County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Adirondack Senior High School at General Brown Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 12
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian River High School at New Hartford Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 12
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
