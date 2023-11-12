Parris Campbell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants match up against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Trying to find Campbell's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Campbell has been targeted 25 times and has 18 catches for 100 yards (5.6 per reception) and zero TDs.

Parris Campbell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Giants have no other receiver on the injury list.

Week 10 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Campbell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 18 100 56 0 5.6

Campbell Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 4 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 4 21 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 6 24 0 Week 4 Seahawks 5 3 15 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 23 0 Week 9 @Raiders 2 2 15 0

